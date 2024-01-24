Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 24, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets face off at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game to be broadcast on ESPN+, SN and TVAS.

Toronto triumphed 3-1 over the Kraken in their last game on Sunday, while Winnipeg suffered a 4-1 defeat on the road against the Bruins a day later.

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Jets boast an impressive 30-11-4 overall record, including a strong 14-5-2 performance on the road.

They have excelled with a 26-2-1 record when scoring at least three goals, averaging 3.24 goals per game, allowing only 2.29 goals against. Nikolaj Ehlers has contributed 16 goals, 19 assists and 138 shots on goal, while Kyle Connor has 18 goals and 12 assists.

In goal, Laurent Brossoit holds a commendable 7-3-1 record, maintaining a 2.18 GAA and an impressive .923 SV%

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs hold a 10-9-2 record at home and a 23-14-8 overall record. They excel with a 21-5-6 record when scoring at least three goals, averaging 3.49 goals per game and conceding 3.27.

William Nylander leads the team with an impressive 23 goals, 38 assists and 91 shots on goal. Auston Matthews has 38 goals and 18 assists, while Mitch Marner has 20 goals andd 31 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov has a 6-3-6 record with a 3.69 goals GAA and a .866 SV%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 77 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Jets are 33-41-1-2 (43.5%) against the Maple Leafs.

On the power play, the Maple Leafs have a 24.6% success rate, while the Jets are 16.3%.

The Maple Leafs have a 76.4% on the penalty kill, while the Jets are 77.5%.

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

Toronto has a solid 20-17 record as the odds favorite. In 29 games with odds shorter than -129, the Maple Leafs have 16 victories, presenting a 56.3% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have played as the underdog 15 times this season, achieving upsets six times, reflecting a 40.0% success rate. As the underdogs with odds of +108 or longer, Winnipeg has a 5-3 record and a 48.1% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4-2 Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nikolaj Ehlers to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Jets to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Toronto Maple Leafs Winnipeg Jets 0 votes