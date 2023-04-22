Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 3

Series tied 1-1

Welcome to the Winnipeg Whiteout. The Winnipeg Jets return home for Game 3 after splitting two games in the desert against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was tested in Game 3, stopping 34 of 39 shots, but the Jets could not keep up with Vegas, who skated away with a 5-2 win to even the series. As this series shifts back to Winnipeg, the Jets have to feel like they have overachieved.

To many, this series was expected to be over quickly. With Winnipeg freefalling over the second half of the season and limping into a wild card spot, there were not a lot of reasons to have confidence in their chances against the Western Conference leaders. But the Jets found a way to reset, steal one on the road, and now have a shot at a series lead in one of the coolest playoff atmospheres in the league.

St Louis Blues v Winnipeg Jets - Game One

The last time these two met here in the playoffs was Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference Final, when the Knights knocked off the Jets to move on to the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season. Don't think that either team has forgotten that.

As expected, Hellebuyck had to be good for the Jets in Game 2 to even keep them in the game. But surprisingly, he was barely tested in a dominant Game 1 performance. So maybe the Jets have more of a shot in this series than expected?

Knights forward Jack Eichel tallied his first career playoff goal in Game 2. Eichel is playing in his first NHL playoff series after missing the cut each and every season with the Buffalo Sabres. Eichel has one point so far in the two games. Eichel's 176 regular-season goals is fifth most among active players before scoring their first playoff goal.

Vegas captain Mark Stone is always a key in the playoffs and has shown his two-way abilities in this series so far. Stone recorded two goals and one assist in the Knights Game 2 win.

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Connor - Dubois - Scheifele

Ehlers - Namestnikov - Wheeler

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Stenlund/Gustafsson - Maenalanen

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Rittich

Vegas Golden Knights Projected Lineup

Barbashev—Eichel—Marchessault

Smith—Karlsson—Kessel

Amadio—Stephenson—Stone

Howden—Roy—Kolesar

Martinez—Pietrangelo

McNabb—Theodore

Hague—Whitecloud

Brossoit

Quick

Prediction

The Winnipeg Whiteout is no joke. Both teams have dominated one game in this series, and there is a lot on the line in Game 3.

Hellebuyck should be on his game in front of the home crowd, and the Winnipeg Jets will find a way to win a tight one.

Jets 3, Golden Knights 2

