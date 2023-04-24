Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 4: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

In the second double-overtime game of the 2023 playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights outlasted the Winnipeg Jets 5-4. They took a 2-1 series lead amidst a whiteout in Western Canada.

After taking a surprising 1-0 lead in the series, the Jets have dropped two straight games. However, the wild-card club still has a chance to return to Vegas with a tied series, something that many did not expect to be possible.

The largest area of concern for Winnipeg is the combined 10 goals allowed over those two losses.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is usually a difference maker, and they need him to be against a more well-rounded Knights team. But in the two defeats, Hellebuyck has stopped only 77 of 87 Vegas shots (.885%).

That is not good enough for the Winnipeg Jets to have any realistic shot at winning, or even competing in, this series.

But Hellebuyck is not on his own. The Jets allowing 87 shots in two games (43.5 per game) is also not good enough. Winnipeg gave up only 30 shots per game this season and needs to find a way to inch closer to that number. Otherwise, Hellebuyck must be excellent. If neither occurs, the Jets are going to be in serious trouble.

Vegas, on the other hand, feels very good about their game. They are receiving scoring from superstars like Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, and their new addition, Ivan Barbashev, has fit in perfectly. They have not had to rely on their, at times, questionable goaltending very much.

Vegas also sits near the top of the playoff field in nearly every statistical category. The Vegas Golden Knights will continue to look for more of the same in Game 4.

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Connor - Dubois - Scheifele

Ehlers - Namestnikov - Wheeler

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Stenlund/Gustafsson - Maenalanen

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Rittich

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev—Eichel—Marchessault

Smith—Karlsson—Kessel

Amadio—Stephenson—Stone

Howden—Roy—Kolesar

Martinez—Pietrangelo

McNabb—Theodore

Hague—Whitecloud

Brossoit

Quick

Prediction

Vegas has taken full control of this series, as many expected they would. While Winnipeg should put up quite the fight, the Golden Knights have enough to hold them off and earn a chance to win the series at home on Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Winnipeg Jets 2

Poll : 0 votes