With Darnell Nurse suspended, who should the Edmonton Oilers start in Game 5? 

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a difficult decision in Game 5 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the playoffs. They will have to replace Darnell Nurse, their top defenseman, who received a one-game suspension due to a game misconduct penalty awarded for a fight with Nicolas Hague in the dying seconds of Game 4.

Here are four players who could replace Nurse, along with their strengths and weaknesses.

#1 Philip Broberg

Philip Broberg is a 21-year-old left defenseman who played for both the Edmonton Oilers and Bakersfield Condors this season. He was drafted by the Oilers in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Broberg is a highly skilled defenseman who can contribute offensively and defensively. He is a good skater, has good size and fits both the position needs while probably having the most potential out of this group of names.

#2 Cam Dineen

Cam Dineen is a 24-year-old left defenseman who played for the Bakersfield Condors and Tuscon Roadrunners in the AHL this season. He was traded by the Arizona Coyotes to the Edmonton Oilers earlier this season.

Dineen is also known for his offensive abilities and puck-moving skills. He has some NHL experience, with limited play during last season with the Arizona Coyotes.

#3 Markus Niemelainen

Markus Niemelainen is a 24-year-old left defenseman who also played for the Bakersfield Condors and Edmonton Oilers this season. He was drafted by the Oilers in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Niemelainen is a big, physical defenseman who can play a shutdown role. He has been praised for his defensive abilities but is not well known for his offensive skills.

#4 Philip Kemp

Philip Kemp is a 23-year-old right defenseman who played for the Bakersfield Condors this season. He was drafted by the Oilers in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Kemp is a reliable defenseman who plays a strong two-way game. He is a good skater and can move the puck well. However, Kemp has not played an NHL game yet.

Out of the four players, Philip Broberg is the most likely to replace Darnell Nurse in the Edmonton Oilers' lineup. Dineen's offensive abilities and puck-moving skills make him a good fit for the Oilers' style of play. Furthermore, he has also been playing regularly for the Oilers and Condors this season.

Dineen fits the position needs but hasn't seen NHL action recently. Niemelainen and Kemp are solid options as well, but they lack experience at the NHL level.

Oilers look to take the lead in their playoff series vs the Knights

The Edmonton Oilers will have to make a tough decision on who will replace Darnell Nurse in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights. The series is hanging on the edge tied at 2-2 ahead of a crucial Game 5 set to take place on Friday at the T-Mobile Arena.

However, whoever replaces Nurse will have big shoes to fill, and the Oilers will need a strong team effort to win without their top defenseman.

