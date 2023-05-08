The Dallas Stars suffered a major setback early in the second period as star defenseman Miro Heiskanen suffered an injury after taking a hit in the face by a puck, which was followed by a Jordan Eberle to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Miro Heiskanen had to immediately leave the ice. Following his exit, Dallas struggled a lot as the Kraken went on to score 4 goals in the process to take a 5-1 lead before the end of the second period.

It was later announced that the defenseman will not return back into the game on Sunday. Miro Heiskanen did not make it to the Norris Trophy finals this year, but he has been vital to the Stars' blue line all season.

Fans were concerned about Miro Heiskanen's injury and went on to share their thoughts on Twitter.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Second Round Taylor. @dallasstarstay



#TexasHockey #OneStateOneTeam Pete DeBoer better be ripping everyone not named Miro Heiskanen a new asshole in that locker room lmao. Pete DeBoer better be ripping everyone not named Miro Heiskanen a new asshole in that locker room lmao.#TexasHockey #OneStateOneTeam

Mary @knoxdiver Steps for the Stars this off-season:



Step 1. Clone Miro Heiskanen

Step 2. Profit Steps for the Stars this off-season:Step 1. Clone Miro Heiskanen Step 2. Profit

BUTTERSCOTCH BABE RUTH @jacob_waits Seeing firsthand exactly how important Miro Heiskanen is for us Seeing firsthand exactly how important Miro Heiskanen is for us

Roxanne🪐 @91hatty Miro Heiskanen should have been a Norris finalist. That man carries the entire defense line on his back alone. Miro Heiskanen should have been a Norris finalist. That man carries the entire defense line on his back alone.

Sam Nestler @samnestler Oh man. Miro took that one right to the mouth. Heads to the room likely for repairs. #Texashockey Oh man. Miro took that one right to the mouth. Heads to the room likely for repairs. #Texashockey

Joseph Hoyt @JoeJHoyt



Easy to see why. James Hill @jameshillSID If you’re wondering how valuable Miro Heiskanen is: see the last 7 minutes. If you’re wondering how valuable Miro Heiskanen is: see the last 7 minutes. Pete DeBoer this week: “I’m a believer the Norris is the best defenseman in the league, not just the highest scoring defenseman in the league … I think Miro [Heiskanen] checks boxes in all those areas.”Easy to see why. twitter.com/jameshillsid/s… Pete DeBoer this week: “I’m a believer the Norris is the best defenseman in the league, not just the highest scoring defenseman in the league … I think Miro [Heiskanen] checks boxes in all those areas.” Easy to see why. twitter.com/jameshillsid/s…

Savage @RW_Savage @hayyyshayyy @EvolvingWild As it turns out, Miro Heiskanen is quite important to Dallas’ defense @hayyyshayyy @EvolvingWild As it turns out, Miro Heiskanen is quite important to Dallas’ defense

Paul Schmidt 😷✊🏿 @PCSPounder Given the choice between Jake Oettinger and Miro Heiskanen, I’d rather not be Heiskanen right now. Given the choice between Jake Oettinger and Miro Heiskanen, I’d rather not be Heiskanen right now.

𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 @BigJarnold The Stars are finished without Miro Heiskanen, its been fun The Stars are finished without Miro Heiskanen, its been fun

Miro Heiskanen's Dallas Stars suffered a huge 7-2 defeat to the Seattle Kraken in Game 3

The fairy tale run for the Seattle Kraken in the playoffs continued as they defeated the Dallas Stars 7-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The first period of Game 3 saw no goals from either side of the team.

Coming into the second period, the Seattle Kraken went on to dominate before taking a 5-1 lead moving into the third period.

Jordan Eberle opened the scoring sheet for the Kraken after he wristed an assist from Tye Kartye into the back of the net to give the team a 1-0 lead at the 2:10 mark of the second period. Just a minute later, Alex Wennberg scored the second goal for the Kraken to give them a 2-0 lead.

Carson Soucy and Matty Beniers further scored two more goals in under 10 minutes to put the Kraken 4-0 up in the game. At the 12:40 mark, Mason Marchment's slapshot goal trimmed the Kraken's lead to 4-1.

With less than 40 seconds remaining before the third period, Eeli Tolvanen's wrist shot goal helped the team to take a 5-1 lead over the Dallas Stars before the third period. Yanni Gourde scored the sixth goal for the Kraken at the 1:49 mark of the third period.

Jani Hakanpaa's slap-shot goal at the 7:00 mark trimmed the Kraken's lead to 6-2, but fell short of five goals, as Justin Schultz scored the seventh goal for the Kraken to defeat the Dallas Stars 7-2.

Both teams will be next in action for Game 4 on Wednesday.

