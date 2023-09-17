In September 2019, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews found himself embroiled in controversy when he faced a disorderly conduct charge related to an incident that transpired in his hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona.

This incident garnered significant attention as it involved a security guard who accused Matthews and a group of males of disruptive behavior.

On the night of May 26, 2019, during the quiet hours, security guard Fayola Dozithee, stationed at a Scottsdale condo complex, was confronted with an unusual and unsettling encounter.

According to the police report, Matthews and several other individuals attempted to open the security guard's vehicle while she was inside, engaged in paperwork, at 2 a.m. This action, allegedly deemed by Matthews as an attempt at humor, soon led to unexpected repercussions.

Understandably alarmed by the intrusion, the security guard promptly exited her vehicle to confront the ice hockey forward and his group. She alleged that Matthews appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

In a bewildering twist, the NHL star allegedly explained that he believed it would be amusing to witness her reaction to their actions.

According to Yahoo Sport's Ailish Forfar, Dozithee recalls telling the group of men,

“You do not approach a female at 2:00 in the morning thinking it’s funny to see how she would react. There’s three of you and one of me. You could have done anything to me and I’m at a disadvantage because of that.”

She added,

“I knew at that point, I needed them to get away from me.”

Later during the interview, Dozithee said that she had not initially planned to involve the police, but her decision changed when the condo manager informed her that Matthews' father, Brian, disputed her account of the incident.

Dozithee said in the police interview later,

"Now, it's going to be my goal to show you that 'No, your son did do this.'"

The most serious allegation leveled against Auston Matthews

The most serious allegation leveled against Auston was that as he walked away from the confrontation, he lowered his pants, bent over, and grabbed his buttocks.

In a later interview, when the police officer asked Dozithee if Matthews exposed his naked buttocks, she replied,

“I cannot confirm, nor deny, that he had his underwear on because he was at a distance where I saw him drop his pants and bend over.”

At the time of the incident and subsequent disorderly conduct charge, Matthews had not been arrested.

According to CBS, Auston accepted his fault but with a clarification,

"Obviously I made a mistake. I'm taking ownership of it, but everybody makes mistakes."