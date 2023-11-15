Would rumored implementation of 3-on-3 OT format benefit the NHL?

The NHL is looking to change the 3-on-3 overtime.

The NHL implemented 3-on-3 overtime for the 2015-16 season to end games before the shootout as most players didn't like games ending that way.

The 3-on-3 overtime was exciting as teams went back and forth with chances. However, over the last few seasons, teams are no longer taking chances but instead holding onto the puck and waiting for a perfect opportunity to shoot.

The overtime has become more of a keep-away as teams skate back into their end to hold onto the puck and get a line change. With that, fans have been asking for the 3-on-3 overtime to be changed.

What changes does the NHL want to do for 3-on-3 overtime?

After the 3-on-3 NHL overtime has lost some luster, the league is looking to implement some changes, according to DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli.

Expand Tweet

"#NHL’s Colin Campbell says GMs discussed the changing rule to limit teams from continually looping back and regrouping in 3-on-3 OT. Potential solutions: Once you cross the red or blue line, you can’t go back out again. Or a shot clock. Discussions ongoing, tabled to March."

On paper, these changes make a lot of sense. Fans have called for the NHL to implement the NBA's over-and-back so players can go back across the red line after crossing it, which should force teams to shoot the puck more or take more chances.

A shot clock could also work as it forced teams to shoot the puck and take a risk rather than having a keep-away. Perhaps the clock would start once you enter the blue line, and you have 10 seconds to shoot the puck on the net for it to reset, which would also make teams not take the puck out of the zone to reset.

Ultimately, the NHL needs to do something with 3-on-3 overtime to make it more exciting for fans. These changes would also likely take down the shootouts, which is what most teams want.

"It's become a puck possession game now. Winning the opening draw is a big thing," Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said, "Coaches are good and players are good, and they're finding different ways to do things. We want to make sure that excitement's still there."

"The purpose of overtime is to end the game [before the shootout], and we need to make sure that continues to progress," Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said.

It's uncertain if the NHL will enforce this rule change for the 2024-25 season.