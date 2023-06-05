Xavier Wood is not only known for his prowess in the ring but also for his ardent support for the NHL. He is a professional wrestler currently under contract with the WWE. Despite his diverse range of interests and endeavors, Woods has developed a deep-rooted affection for the NHL that sets it apart from other sports.

Born Austin Watson, Woods has explored several sports throughout his career, including football. He has achieved success as an 11-time tag team champion and the 2021 King of the Ring winner. However, hockey has captured his fascination unlike any other.

In an interview with ESPN in 2020, Woods revealed his deep desire to be involved with the league. When he suffered an Achilles tendon injury in October 2019, preventing him from competing in wrestling, all he wanted was to find a way to be associated with hockey. He said:

"I told WWE when I got hurt that I'd do anything hockey. Please dear lord, help me go to hockey stuff."

As fate would have it, his wish was granted.

Xavier Woods had the opportunity to be part of the NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis. During the event, EA Sports organized the 'Chel Gaming Challenge', where players and celebrities competed in NHL 20, a video game based on the league. When WWE approached Woods with the offer, he eagerly accepted, proclaiming:

"Absolutely. I've been playing! I'll do well!"

Woods also shared anecdotes from his early encounters with hockey. His first game was an Atlanta Thrashers match, which left a lasting impression for its comedic moments. Recounting the experience, he said:

"They had college kids playing hockey in sumo suits. Literally one of the funniest things I've ever seen in my life."

Xavier Wood also revealed how he stumbled upon hockey in the first place.

While watching a game with a friend, Woods became instantly captivated. He vividly remembers the moment, saying:

"But these guys are murdering each other. 'Why have I not been watching this?' And they're like, 'That's hockey.'"

From that point on, his love for the sport grew exponentially and remains an integral part of his life to this day. Xavier Wood's journey into the NHL world during the All-Star Weekend in St. Louis showcased his unwavering passion for the sport.

Xavier Wood's also got the chance to meet Wayne Gretzky

Not only did he participate in NHL 20, but he also had the chance to meet the legendary Wayne Gretzky, often regarded as the greatest of all time in ice hockey.

Reflecting on the experience of meeting Gretzky, Woods said:

"Oh my god... Like, being in the same building as him was amazing. The fact that he was in the suite, and we got to go meet him and take pictures and talk to him and hear him say he was friends with a bunch of pro wrestlers back in the day was so cool. I'm semi-linked to Wayne Gretzky."

Throughout the interview, Woods's genuine love for the NHL was evident.

As a wrestler, entertainer and avid fan, Xavier Wood's devotion to hockey continues to thrive.

