The NHL is lucky to have Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid playing at the same time.

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Crosby, often referred to as "The Next One," as the first overall choice in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, the Canadian has been with the team.

For the Edmonton Oilers, McDavid is the center. In the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Oilers selected him. Like Crosby, McDavid has only ever played for one NHL franchise.

The two players have dominated the league during their peaks, but there is one thing that hasn't happened. Both Canadians haven't yet played together for their national team.

Youtuber Johnny Hawkey recently stated that he had seen Avengers-level teams represent Canada, like Crosby and Jarome Iginla playing together. But that hasn't happened since 2016. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were supposed to bring them together but Omicron (a COVID-19 variant) ruined it all.

They could have participated in two Olympics and three Hockey World Cups if you count the one in 2024 that's being postponed to 2025 and might not even happen at all.

Time is running out for a team-up for 35-year-old Crosby. Hawkey, hence, made an appeal to league chairman Gary Bettman, saying:

"But if we ended up never getting to see MC David and Crosby together best on best. It's not just the fault of the world and things that happen that were out of their control. There were opportunities to make this happen. And it's honestly unacceptable if it never does Gary. Fix this and if you can't, a consolation prize of McDavid and Bedard together would be pretty nice."

Sidney Crosby is considered NHL's most complete player

Sidney Crosby, the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is still considered by his contemporaries as the NHL's most complete player, although he trails Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers in terms of having the best opportunity to perform under pressure.

These are some of the conclusions from the sixth annual and eighth overall poll of players released on Wednesday by the National Hockey League Players' Association. In all, 625 participants took part in the 14 questions.

Just over 30% of voters chose Crosby, a two-time regular-season and two-time playoff MVP, as the most complete player, a title he has either won or shared for four years running. Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins (18.8% of the votes) and Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers (17.1%) finished in the top three for a fourth consecutive year. McDavid finished fourth.