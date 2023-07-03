YouTuber manifests Patrick Kane's joining hometown team, states Kaner can just be 'a guy, not the guy'

Patrick Kane is the hottest free agent now in the National Hockey League. It won't be remiss to state that every team with a good amount of cap space would want him. And why not? He is a three-time Stanley Cup winner and has won multiple other awards like the Conn Smythe Trophy and Art Ross Trophy. He is also a nine-time NHL All-Star. At 34, he still had 67 points last season.

So where will he go? Johnny Hawkey on Youtube suggested one destination: The Buffalo Sabres.

His rationale? Simple, it's his home team. Kane is from Buffalo, and it makes sense for him to be there. They have veterans like Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch, who are still outstanding. They have Zach Benson and other youngsters like Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka.

According to Hawkey,

"He doesn't have to be the guy like he was in Chicago. He can be a guy who produces points alongside Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch (or) whoever else wants to emerge in that six Sabres lineup."

He might be less than nine million and might not be as physical, but Patrick Kane does have some upsides. His hockey IQ is still sharp and his handles are still slick. He will be a great veteran presence alongside Erik Johnson.

It will be a dream come true for Sabres fans who will see their hometown hero come to their team.

Patrick Kane has many enviable suitors

Patrick Kane is now a free agent but is unable to sign any new contract due to hip surgery on the 1st of June; he could miss the start of the season. His return timeline is not clear yet.

According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, Kane "is on the radar of a few contenders, including the Dallas Stars."

Kane's market is most likely limited to contenders who could use a boost in the second half of the 2023-24 regular season.

The 34-year-old would come into one of those teams to make a similar impact as a trade acquisition.

Most teams projected to be at the bottom of the standings would be less likely to land Patrick Kane because they would like him to be on the ice for an entire year to help make an unlikely push toward the postseason.

The 34-year-old, who had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) for Chicago before the trade, has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 regular-season games with New York and six points (one goal, five assists) in seven playoff games.

