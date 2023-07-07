Zack MacEwen contract: How much will journeyman forward earn with Senators? 

Zack MacEwen, the hard-nosed forward known for his physicality and tenacity, has found a new home with the Ottawa Senators.

The 27-year-old unrestricted free agent recently signed a three-year contract worth $2.325 million with the Senators, solidifying his place in their lineup for the foreseeable future.

Last season, MacEwen split his time between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings, making an impact with his rugged style of play. In 56 games, he tallied 10 points, including four goals and six assists, while also accumulating 66 penalty minutes and delivering an impressive 150 hits.

The Kings acquired him just before the trade deadline, recognizing the value he brings to the team.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion expressed his excitement about the acquisition, highlighting MacEwen's strong character and physical presence. Dorion praised his ability to consistently forecheck and his willingness to go to the tough areas of the ice.

MacEwen's addition to the Senators' lineup is expected to add an element of increased physicality and competitiveness.

Zack MacEwen has played a total of 186 games with the Vancouver Canucks, Flyers, and Kings, amassing 28 points, which includes 13 goals and 15 assists. Additionally, he has accrued 245 penalty minutes, underscoring his reputation as a rugged player unafraid to mix it up physically.

Five interesting facts about Zack MacEwen

#1, Undrafted journey

Despite being eligible for the 2015 NHL entry draft, MacEwen went undrafted. However, he didn't let that deter him and instead signed an amateur contract with the Utica Comets in the AHL in 2017. His perseverance eventually paid off, leading to his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks in 2019.

#2, Game-winning contributions

MacEwen has a knack for scoring timely goals. Four of his seven career goals with the Philadelphia Flyers were game-winners, highlighting his ability to come through in crucial moments. He has scored three game-winning goals during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

#3, Charlottetown connection

Hailing from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, a small community, MacEwen has already made a mark among NHL players from the area. With 178 games played, he currently ranks sixth in the list of players from Charlottetown, trailing notable names like Al MacAdam and Ross Johnston.

#4, Grit

Zack MacEwen is known for his physical style of play, earning a reputation for being gritty and tough. With 233 penalty minutes, 403 hits, and just 27 career points, he brings a combination of toughness and intensity to his game.

#5, New number in LA

Upon joining the LA Kings, Zack MacEwen became the 23rd player in the team's history to wear the number 17. Notable players like Jari Kurri and Ilya Kovalchuk have previously donned the number for the Kings. MacEwen had previously worn number 17 in Philadelphia and number 71 in Vancouver before switching to 17 in Los Angeles.

