East Bengal FC have roped in Odisha FC stalwart Nandhakumar Sekar ahead of the 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old winger joins East Bengal following a fruitful six-year spell with his former club.

After impressing with I-League outfit Chennai City FC, Nandhakumar arrived at the club in 2018 when they were named Delhi Dynamos FC. Overall, he has made the most appearances (96) and scored the second most goals for the club (16).

Odisha FC have struggled to challenge the front-runners in recent years, but their 2022-23 campaign was certainly one to remember. Nandhakumar was a key part of a side that qualified for the ISL playoffs and won the Hero Super Cup in April.

East Bengal FC @eastbengal_fc



We can’t wait to see you in the laal-holud jersey either!



Nandha 🗣 "𝐼 𝑐𝑎𝑛'𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑖𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑤𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑑 & 𝐺𝑜𝑙𝑑 𝑗𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑦."

We can't wait to see you in the laal-holud jersey either!

He netted 11 goals this season and his performances have earned him a place in Igor Stimac’s Indian national team. The Torchbearers have unquestionably added a talented player to their ranks, but let's take a look at what he will offer to Carlos Cuadrat's new-look East Bengal team.

#1 Goals

As simple as it may sound, Nandhakumar Sekar adds goals to East Bengal FC. The Red and Gold Brigade scored just 22 goals in the last ISL season, with only the bottom two sides recording fewer.

Furthermore, Cleiton Silva scored 54 percent of their goals, indicating their over-reliance on the Brazilian to find the back of the net. Their attacking patterns improved once Jake Jervis came in January, but they were still far from ready to compete with the top four clubs.

Nandhakumar, who regularly found the back of the net in his final season at Odisha FC, has the knack of arriving into the penalty box at the right time. Predominantly starting from the left flank, his movement inside the box has improved over time. Carlos Cuadrat will be hoping that the winger can reduce the burden on Silva.

#2 Squad depth and experience

East Bengal FC have certainly lacked experience, which has cost them on a number of occasions. With the acquisition of Nandhakumar, the club gain a valuable asset whose know-how of the league promises to be crucial.

Nandhakumar, who is still only 26, has played over 80 ISL games and can also help in Mahesh Singh’s development. His experience could be a catalyst for East Bengal under Carlos Cuadrat.

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu winger also adds depth to the flanks. He has the potential to immediately elevate the performances, while his versatility will also prove to be a useful weapon.

#3 Directness on the flanks

Noarem Mahesh Singh and VP Suhair performed admirably in the wide areas last season. Under Stephan Constantine, both the wingers looked to deliver early crosses, which played to their strengths.

However, Nandhakumar brings a unique attribute that distinguishes him from Mahesh and Suhair. He is known for his ability to take on full-backs, which in turn drags the opponents towards him and creates space for his teammates.

Nandhakumar is effective on both the flanks, which will benefit the Torchbearers. This could also allow Cuadrat to experiment with Mahesh Singh in central areas, where he can seemingly create chances for Cleiton Silva.

