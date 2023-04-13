AFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 13th, 2023

Aizawl FC will face Odisha FC at the Hero Super Cup on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

The north-eastern side put up a brave performance in their 2-1 defeat against Hyderabad FC. After making a bright start in that game, they lost their way in the second half, failing to create clear chances in the last 45 minutes.

Odisha are coming into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Kolkata-based side East Bengal. Despite dominating possession, the Juggernauts managed to secure only one point from the game.

Odisha boss Clifford Miranda will hope to improve on that performance and win all three points against Aizawl. Anything less than a win could potentially end the chances of both sides making it to the last four stage of the tournament.

Hyderabad FC will play East Bengal in the other group game.

Match Details

Match: Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC, Group B (AFC vs OFC)

Date & Time: Thursday, April 13; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri

AFC vs OFC predicted starting XIs

Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia, Lalmalsawma, Lalmuanawma, Lalchhawnkima, Lalbiakzuala, Akito Saito, Eisuke Mohri, K Lalrinfela, David Lalhlansanga, Ramsanga, Ivan Veras

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gahlot, Victor Rodriguez, Saul Crespo, Princeton Rebello, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio

AFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Amrinder Singh, Lalchhawnkima, Thoiba Singh, Akito Saito, Lalmuanawma, Saul Crespo, Nandha Kumar Sekar, K Lalrinfela, Victor Rodriguez, Diego Mauricio, Ivan Veras

Captain: Diego Mauricio | Vice-Captain: Ivan Veras

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos (Javier) Delgado, Lalbiakzuala, Princeton Rebello, Eisuke Mohri, HK Lalhruaitluanga, David Lalhlansanga, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aniket Jadhav

Captain: HK Lalhruaitluanga | Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio

