Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Aizawl FC will host Real Kashmir in a vital I-League clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Wednesday. The home team will have a massive advantage over their opponents, and it remains to be seen how the latter react.

Aizawl, however, know well that they cannot take Kashmir lightly given that the visitors have done rather well for themselves in the league this season. At the time of writing, Real Kashmir are fourth in the league standings with 27 points to their name.

Aizawl FC, for their part, are eighth with 21 points. If the hosts win the game, they will be able to close the gap with their opponents by some margin.

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir: Match details

Match: Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl.

Kickoff: 4:30 PM on February 28, 2024.

Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel.

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir: Predicted lineups

Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia; Joe Zoherliana, Maric, Lalmuanawma, Laldanmawia; Duhvela, SK Sahil, Lalrinfela; Ramdinthara R, Lalrinzuala, R Lalthanmawia.

Real Kashmir FC: Muheet Shabir; Yousef, Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Wayne Vaz; Rehbar, Kamal Issah, Mohammad Inam, Carlos Lomba, Ayoub; Gnohore Kirzo.

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir: Prediction

Although Real Kashmir are ranked significantly higher than Aizawl FC in the league table at the time of writing, the home team will have a good chance of winning today's game in front of their legion of supporters.

The Real Kashmir attackers are known to play well when the ball is at their feet and create chances by bringing their fellow attackers into the game. Aizawl FC, on the other hand, like to sit deep and wait for a counter-attack before committing themselves forward.

An enthralling game awaits the fans and there is very little to separate between the two teams.

Predicted score: Aizawl FC 1-1 Real Kashmir.