Bengaluru FC will look to continue their winning run when they travel to the Salt Lake Stadium to face ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday, February 5.

The Mariners are coming into this game on the back of a tightly contested victory. They defeated Odisha FC with a scoreline of two goals to nil, with Dimitri Petratos scoring a brace. As a result, they are currently fourth in the table with 27 points, but another three points could take them to third, leapfrogging Kerala Blasters.

Their form in recent weeks has certainly been inconsistent as they have won only two of their last six games. While the misfiring frontline has been a part of the Mariners’ troubles, Juan Ferrando’s side have relied on their defense to secure valuable points.

The Spanish head coach will hope that the likes of Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, and Manvir Singh can improve their goal-scoring form. Their opponents Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak and are making a late surge to the playoff places.

In their previous encounter against Chennaiyin FC, they raced to a three-goal lead in the first half, courtesy of a brace from Sivashakthi Narayanan and a goal from Rohit Kumar. After a poor showing in the initial games, Simon Grayson appears to have a settled shape and a team he can rely on.

With 22 points to their name, they are just one point behind sixth-placed Odisha FC and will climb over them with just a draw. However, Grayson will believe that his side can snatch all three points in what could prove to be an enticing battle at the Salt Lake Stadium.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 5, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between the Kolkata giants and the Bengaluru outfit will be broadcast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on 29 January 2022.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Mariners and the Blues will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

