Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash

Hosts Bengaluru FC are gearing up to face East Bengal FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday (October 4).

The Blues face a challenging situation, having lost their opening two matches and concluding their previous game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant with just nine players, following the dismissals of Suresh Singh Wangjam and Naorem Roshan Singh. Their coach, Simon Grayson, must skilfully navigate the squad, aiming for their first victory this season. Chhetri's return to the squad after the Asian Games bolsters Bengaluru FC's hopes for success.

Grayson is counting on the home crowd's support to secure their first win this season. He emphasized on the team's desire to create more special moments like the ones from previous seasons at the Kantereeva stadium.

Ahead of the encounter, he told the press:

“We do bounce off the crowd, which is really good for us. Hopefully we can entertain them and it can be a cracking atmosphere. We all have to remember the second half of the last season, with the wins that we had, there were some special nights.

"We have had many special nights in the last few seasons and hopefully we can have many more of them at Kantereeva. Ultimately, we want to start winning matches because we have lost the first two.”

On the other hand, under Carles Cuadrat's strategic guidance, East Bengal FC have had a strong start to the season, clinching an impressive 2-1 victory over Hyderabad FC.

The East Bengal FC coach acknowledged Bengaluru's competitive spirit and stressed on the need for his team to be prepared for a tough match.

He told the media:

“Last season, Bengaluru FC were fighting for trophies. They won the Durand Cup. They were in the final of the Super Cup and the ISL, which means that they are a very competitive team. They have also been working in bringing new players here to make an even better project.

"So, we have to be ready for a very competitive match because they need points, very clearly, after two games, they are going to give everything. They also have the Kanteerava supporting them, that I know very well.”

ISL 2023-24 Match Details: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC

Match: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Match 12.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 8 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8 pm IST on October 4.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: Live streaming details

The match between Bengaluru vs East Bengal can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8 pm IST on October 4.