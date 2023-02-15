Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 15, 2023

Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will lock horns at the business end of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Wednesday, February 15, at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

There were celebrations in Goa for the Islanders, who won the Premiership after beating FC Goa 5-3 to seal their spot at the top of the points table. Mumbai remain unbeaten so far this season and they'll want to keep it that way in these final games ahead of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have made an incredible comeback to stay alive in the race for the playoffs, but a couple of bad results could undo that hard work. They'll want to get the three points and move clear of FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Simon Grayson's side come off a 1-0 home win over the Kerala Blasters in their previous game.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat-Singh

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammed Asif

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Sanjeev Stalin, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Bipin Singh.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: February 15, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While Bengaluru FC have looked really good in recent matches and will want to exact revenge, it'll be hard for them to beat the buoyant Mumbai City FC. Despite the Islanders getting an away fixture, I feel they will hold the edge over Bengaluru in this one.

Greg Stewart, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ahmed Jahouh, Javi Hernandez, and Sandesh Jhingan are the players I feel are must-haves for this game. Greg Stewart, Chhangte, and Javi Hernandez would be my primary captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Mehtab Singh, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Diaz, Greg Stewart, and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte. Vice-Captain: Javi Hernandez.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Sunil Chhetri, Greg Stewart, and Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-Captain: Bipin Singh.

