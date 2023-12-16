BFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24, Match 54

Bengaluru FC is set to clash with Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2023-24 campaign at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on December 16 at 5:30 PM.

Both teams have had a challenging start to the ISL Season 10. Bengaluru, with just one win in the matches played so far, find themselves in a rough patch. Occupying the ninth position with only seven points, they are desperate for an immediate turnaround.

Recently, the club brought in Gerard Zaragoza after parting ways with Simon Grayson. Armed with a balanced roster featuring experienced players, Bengaluru FC are poised for a strong performance in this upcoming contest.

Jamshedpur FC, similarly, are in the 10th position with only six points from nine matches. Winning just one match, drawing three, and losing five, they have scored only six goals. To improve their standing, they need to unleash their attacking prowess and excel in the final third.

In this crucial encounter, both teams will be striving for a positive result to boost their standings in the league.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Date and Time: December 16, 2023, 5.30 pm

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Petar Slislkovic, Steve Ambri, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Sanan Mohammed, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Bengaluru

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia.

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav.

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable 11

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Patre, Javi Hernandez, Sivasakhti, Sunil Chhetri.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), PC Laldinpuia, Elsinho, Pratik Chaudhari, Imran Khan, Provat Lakra, Alen Stevanovic, Jeremy Manzorro, Jitendra Singh, Len Doungel, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Pratik Chaudhari, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez (Captain), Jeremy Manzorro, Len Doungel, Sunil Chhetri, Daniel Chima Chukwu (Vice Captain).

Fantasy Suggestion 2: TP Rehenesh (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Pratik Chaudhari, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Javi Hernandez, Elsinho, Sivasakhti (Vice Captain), Sunil Chhetri (Captain), Daniel Chima Chukwu.