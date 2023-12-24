BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match

Former champions Bengaluru FC host NorthEast United FC in an ISL 2023-24 encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on December 24 at 5:30 PM IST.

The Blues have returned to winning ways after the appointment of new manager Gerard Zaragoza. They managed a a 1-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC in their last home match. The victory will no doubt give their confidence a boost before this crunch encounter.

Bengaluru still have a lot to do if they want to reach the playoffs as they are currently at 9th with just two wins in 11 matches.

The Highlanders, meanwhile, began their campaign in buoyant fashion but the wheels seem to have come off in recent times. They haven't managed a victory in the last five games, making this upcoming encounter crucial for their playoff aspirations. NorthEast United FC are currently in the 8th position with two wins, four draws, and four losses, and are on 10 points.

The match promises to be an exciting clash with Bengaluru FC seeking to continue their winning momentum, while NorthEast United FC will battle to overcome their recent struggles and secure a crucial victory for playoff contention.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Date and Time: December 24, 2023, 5.30 pm

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia.

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav.

Midfielders: Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Curtis Main.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Yaser Ahmed, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Nestor Albiach, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, Huidrom Thoi-Singh, Ibson Melo, and Manvir Singh-I.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Probable 11

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Patre, Javi Hernandez, Sivasakhti, Sunil Chhetri.

NorthEast United FC

Michu Mirshad (GK), Tondonba Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Romain Phillippoteaux, Phalguni Singh, Parthib Gogoi, Jithin MS, and Nestor Albiach.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

# Fantasy Suggestion 1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Asheef Akhtar, Namgyal Bhutia, Slavko Damjanovic, Romain Philippoteaux, Suresh Singh, K Phalguni Singh, M Ali Bemammer, Sunil Chhetri (Vice-captain), Nestor, and Parthib Gogoi (Captain)

# Fantasy Suggestion 2: Michu Mirshad (GK), Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Javi Hernandez (Captain), Parthib Gogoi (Vice-captain), Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zabaco, Romain Phillippoteaux, Jithin MS