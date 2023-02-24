Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 24th, 2023

Match number 108 of the Hero Indian Super League will see the two-time ISL Champions host NorthEast United at the Marina Arena on Friday, February 24, 7:30 PM IST.

The Marina Machans have found form recently and are on a two-match winning streak and will be hoping to finish the season on a high in what will most likely be their third consecutive eighth placed league finish. Chennaiyin need to win by at least four goals or more to finish above FC Goa at the 7th place.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, languish at the bottom of the table with five points from 19 matches. The team will hope to finish their season on a high.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, NorthEast United FC were beaten 7-3 in their own backyard.

In terms of team news, Chennaiyin will continue to be without the services of Petar Sliskovic and Prasanth Karuthadathkuni while Abdenasser El Khayati and Jockson Dhas are uncertain. On the other hand, NorthEast United are said to have a full squad.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Edwin Sydeny, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Jiteshwor Singh, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Kwame Karikari

NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharya, Hira Mondal, Alex Saji, Aaron Evans, Tondonba Singh, Gani Nigam, Joseba Beitia, Jithin M.S., Jordan Wilmar, Parthib Gogoi, Kule Mbombo

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, Match 108, ISL 2022-23.

Date and time: Friday, February 24, 2023; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC

Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Samik Mitra, Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Tondonba Singh, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto, Edwin Vanspaul, Joseba Beitia, Prathib Sundar Gogoi, Kwame Karikari, Wilmar Joardan-Gil

Captain: Vincy Barretto | Vice-captain: Aakash Sangwan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Samik Mitra, Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Alex Saji, Julius Duker, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Yumkhaibam Singh (Jiteshwor), Mashoor Shereef, Romain Phillppoteaux, Rahim Ali

Captain: Julius Duker | Vice-captain: Romain Phillppoteaux

