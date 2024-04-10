Churchill Brothers FC vs Rajasthan FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Wednesday, April 10, Churchill Brothers FC host Rajasthan FC in an I-League 2023-24 game at Tilak Maidan in Goa.

Churchill Brothers are coming off their eighth win, second straight, over Aizawl FC (2-0) in the competition. Louis Ogana opened the scoring in the seventh minute, while Lalmuanawma of Aizawl scored an own goal in the 90th minute. They find themselves in eighth place in the points table with six draws and nine losses.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan suffered their third consecutive loss, losing 6-3 to Delhi FC The first half ended with a 3-1 for Delhi, with Richardson Denzell completing his brace in the 73rd minute. Ragav Gupta netted the third goal in the dying stages of the game.

Churchill Brothers FC vs Rajasthan FC Match Details

Match: Churchill Brothers FC vs Rajasthan FC

Date and Time: April 10; 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Goa

Churchill Brothers FC vs Rajasthan FC Head-to-Head

Churchill Brothers and Rajasthan have met five times, with the former winning twice and lost three. Rajasthan won the previous head-to-head game in November 2023, 2-0.

Matches Played: 5

Churchill Brothers FC Won: 2

Rajasthan FC Won: 3

Draw: -

Churchill Brothers FC vs Rajasthan FC Probable XIs

Churchill Brothers FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Nishchal Chandan, Lalremruata Lalremruata, Lamgoulen Semkholun, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Richard Costa, Aubin Kouakou, Stendly Teotonio Fernandes , Rahul Raju, Martín Nicolás Cháves García, Ugochukwu Louis Ogana

Rajasthan FC

Sachin Jha (GK), Amritpal Singh, Sairuat Kima, Jefferson Alves Oliveira, Mohit Singh Verito, Vanlalzahawma Vanlalzahawma, Ragav Gupta, Novin Gurung, Harsh Tomar, Richardson Kwaku Denzell , Pangambam Naoba Meitei

Churchill Brothers FC vs Rajasthan FC Match Prediction

Churchill Brothers and Rajasthan have a tight head-to-head record. After winning two games and losing as many, Rajasthan beat Churchill in the previous I-league reverse fixture.

Rajasthan are coming off three straight losses, while Churchill have won two on the trot. So, expect Churchill to extend their winning streak.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers to win

Churchill Brothers FC vs Rajasthan FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel