Churchill Brothers vs Delhi FC: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Goan giants Churchill Brothers will host the latest entrants into the I-League, Delhi FC, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Tuesday.

This will be the second game of the day, with Inter Kashi and NEROCA locking horns in an afternoon kickoff.

Both Churchill and Delhi have failed to live up to the high expectations set by their fans this season and will hope to turn things around as quickly as possible.

Churchill's attacking mindset is similar to that displayed by Delhi, and the neutral spectator will find it hard to distinguish between their styles of play when the two teams clash.

Delhi are also good on the counter, and this will help them tremendously when they come up against the hosts, whose defenders are known to mark their men tightly.

Churchill Brothers vs Delhi FC: Match details

Match: Churchill Brothers vs Delhi FC, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Kickoff: 7 PM IST on February 27, 2024.

Streaming: FanCode and India Football YouTube channel.

Churchill Brothers vs Delhi FC: Predicted lineups

Churchill Brothers: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Lalremruata Ralte, Nishchal Chandan, Emiliano Callegari Torre, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Rahul Raju, Meysam Shahmakvandzadeh, Martin Chaves, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Ricardo Nicolas Dichiara, Faisal Ali.

Delhi FC: Naveen Kumar, Abhay Gurung, Munmun Lugun, Bali Gagandeep, Bhupinder Singh, Sergio Barboza, Pape Gassama, Balwant Singh, Vinil Poojary, Joseba Beitia, Hudson Dias de Jesus.

Churchill Brothers vs Delhi FC: Prediction

Neither Churchill Brothers nor Delhi FC appear to have a downright advantage when it comes to picking up all three points and winning this game.

While Delhi are seventh in the league table with 22 points to their name, the hosts are perched just a spot above the relegation zone, in the 10th position with 14 points.

Delhi seem to have a slight upper hand in this game, having won the reverse fixture played between the two teams earlier in the season.

Predicted score: Churchill Brothers 1-2 Delhi FC