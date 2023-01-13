The 15th game week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season is underway as East Bengal FC are set to host Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata on Friday, January 13.

Although the Red and Gold Brigade’s results have improved since last season, they have been inconsistent over the course of this campaign. As a result, Stephen Constantine’s men are placed ninth in the standings with 12 points in as many games.

A win, however, would see them momentarily climb over Bengaluru FC. Last time out, East Bengal FC were defeated by Odisha FC by a 1-3 margin at the Kalinga Stadium. Cleiton Silva opened the scoring in the 10th minute, but the Juggernauts dominated them for large parts of the game.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



We are here at the Mecca of Football for our reverse fixture against East Bengal FC tonight!



#JamKeKhelo #EBFCJFC ⚔️ THE MEN OF STEEL TAKE ON THE TORCH BEARERS AT KOLKATA ⚔️We are here at the Mecca ofFootball for our reverse fixture against East Bengal FC tonight! ⚔️ THE MEN OF STEEL TAKE ON THE TORCH BEARERS AT KOLKATA ⚔️ We are here at the Mecca of 🇮🇳 Football for our reverse fixture against East Bengal FC tonight! 💪#JamKeKhelo #EBFCJFC https://t.co/2EgB4epLF0

East Bengal's attack is arguably dependent on Silva, while their midfield and defense continue to shed chances. Constantine will hope that his team can deliver a positive performance against fellow strugglers Jamshedpur FC to keep their playoff hopes alive.

After winning the ISL Shield last season, Jamshedpur FC appear to have taken a back seat this campaign. Losing several key players has been a massive blow, but head coach Aidy Boothroyd has certainly failed to hit the ground running.

In their previous outing, the Red Miners took a two-goal lead against Chennaiyin FC, only to concede as many in the second half. As a result, they have only six points to their name and are placed just above NorthEast United in the table.

However, recent additions including Rafael Crivellaro, Dylan Fox, and Pronay Halder could add an edge to the side, with games coming thick and fast.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will be telecast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on January 13, 2022.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Live streaming details

The clash between the Red and Gold Brigade and the Red Miners will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Poll : 0 votes