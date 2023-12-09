East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash 

Kolkata Giants East Bengal FC will lock horns with league debutants Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on December 9.

The Red and Gold Brigade comes into the match rejuvenated, following a commanding 5-0 victory over NEUFC in their previous game. Currently, East Bengal holds the eighth position with two wins, two draws, and three losses.

The stellar performance in the last match is expected to boost Carles Cuadrat and his team, especially with the support of the home crowd. A victory in this game would propel them into contention for the playoffs.

In contrast, Punjab FC is experiencing a challenging start in their debut ISL season, having secured only four draws and suffering four losses. They are winless and currently occupy the second-to-last position with just four points. A turnaround is imperative for them to at least vie for a spot in the top 6.

Despite the rough patch, coach Staikos Vergetis sees a positive atmosphere in the camp after securing a draw in their last game. He is actively regrouping his squad and hopes to secure their first win tonight.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Match Details

Match: East Bengal vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 campaign

Date and Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 8 PM IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Telecast details

Fans nationwide can watch this East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL match in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam from 8:00 pm IST on Sports18 Khel, Sports18 1 SD & HD, Sports18 3 SD, VH1, Surya Movies, and DD Bangla. OneFootball streams matches globally.

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC: Digital streaming details

The match between East Bengal and Punjab FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8:00 pm IST on December 9, 2023.