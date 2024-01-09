East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Match

Hyderabad FC, riddled with financial issues, will take on East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 in Bhubaneswar in the Kalinga Super Cup on Tuesday.

The Nawabs, who have seen three of their foreign signings leave the club midway through the season owing to their wages not being paid, would want to put these distractions behind when they take on Carles Cuadrat's Torchbearers.

East Bengal made a good start to the ISL this season, but have fallen off the radar ever since. These two teams met in the ISL earlier this season, and it took a special Cleiton Silva free-kick for the Torchbearers to get their first win ever over the Yellow and Black.

Hyderabad have been in a poor run of form in the ISL, having not registered a win in the campaign yet. Predictably, they languish right at the bottom of the standings with a mere four points inside their kitty, achieved thanks to drawn encounters.

East Bengal will like nothing better than such a discouraged team for their first opponents in the Super Cup as they prepare to challenge for the title.

Coach Cuadrat has made several promises to the supporters of the Torchbearers, and they would ideally want to start the tournament with a win over the hapless Nawabs, who were last lambasted for five goals by Jamshedpur FC in the ISL.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, and Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan, and Hijaji Maher.

Midfielders: Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, and Ajay Chhetri.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, and Aman CK.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Sajad Hussain, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammad Rafi.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo.

Forwards: Jonathan Moya, Makan Chothe, Aaren D'Silva.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted lineups

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Jose Antonio Pardo, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai; Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera; Nandhakumar Sekar, VP Suhair, and Cleiton Silva.

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Mark Zothanpuia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Sajjad Hussain; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Ramhlunchhunga, Aaren D'Silva, and Makan Chothe.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Match details

Match: East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024

Venue: Kalinga Stadium Pitch1

Details: 9 January 2024, 2.00 pm IST kickoff.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy suggestion 1: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Mark Zothanpuia, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Harmanjot Singh Khabra; Souvik Chakraborti, Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo; Makan Chothe, Aaren D'Silva, and VP Suhair.

Captain: Aaren D'Silva | Vice-captain: VP Suhair.

Fantasy suggestion 1: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Mark Zothanpuia, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Harmanjot Singh Khabra; Joao Victor, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma; Makan Chothe, Cleiton Silva, and VP Suhair.

Captain: Cleiton Silva | Vice-captain: Joao Victor.