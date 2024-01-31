Former FC Goa forward Iker Guarrotxena set to join Mumbai City FC

Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena is all set to join Mumbai City FC from Real Murcia CF, according to Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao.

Iker played for FC Goa during the 2022-23 season, having joined them in July 2022 after a stint with UD Logrones. The 31-year-old made quite an impression for the Gaurs, scoring 13 goals in 23 appearances for the club.

Having exited FC Goa ahead of the current season last year, he featured in eleven matches for Spanish third-division side Real Murcia, during which he found the back of the net twice.

Much-needed signing at the right time for Mumbai City FC

Given his immense experience of playing for several clubs across Spain, Poland, Greece and Australia, apart from his exposure to Indian football, Guarrotxena's arrival would certainly strengthen Mumbai City FC's attack.

Having already proved his credentials in the ISL, he will be hoping to start from where he left off before returning to Spain last year.

Recently, Petr Kratky's men parted ways with Scottish player Greg Stewart, who is the club's fourth-highest goal scorer with 17 goals to his name. He had also made 18 assists in 45 appearances for them.

As yet another attacking option, Dutchman Nasser El Khayati is also reported to be leaving Mumbai City FC midway through the season according to Marcus Mergulhao, Iker Guarrotxena's signing at this juncture will provide much-needed firepower to the team going into the second half of the ISL season.

The defending ISL league Shield Winners are currently placed fourth in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with 22 points from 11 matches - four points behind the league leaders Kerala Blasters FC who played 12 matches in the season's first half.

The next set of ISL matches will begin today (Wednesday, January 31). Mumbai City FC will be hosting Jamshedpur FC on Sunday (February 4). They need to remain on top of their game right from the word go to have any chance of defending their crown this season.