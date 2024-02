HFC vs OFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match

Odisha FC is poised to take on struggling Hyderabad FC in an ISL 2023-24 match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Facing financial challenges, the Nizams have witnessed several key players depart during the January transfer window, leaving head coach Thangboi Singto with a young and limited squad. Struggling at the bottom of the table with no wins in their 12 games, they must aim to rediscover their form and finish the season on a positive note.

In contrast, Odisha FC has been in excellent form this season. They most recently bounced back from a narrow loss in the Super Cup final against East Bengal with a stunning comeback victory against Kerala Blasters FC. A win in Monday's encounter could propel them to the top of the table, solidifying their position as serious contenders for the Indian Super League title.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Match details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: February 5, 2024, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Sajad Hussain, Tamang, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammad Rafi.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo.

Forwards: Makan Chothe, Aaren D'Silva.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, and Ralte Lalthuammawia

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, and Jerry Lalrinzuala

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Princeton Rebello, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh, Pungte Lapung, and Lalthathanga Khawlhring

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Cy Goddard.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Probable 11

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Sajad Parray, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makan Chote, Ramhlunchhunga, Aaren D’Silva.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Puitea, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Isak Ralte, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Fantasy Suggestion

#Fantasy Suggestion 1: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Ahmed Jahouh, Alex Saji, Joao Victor, Mohammed Rafi, Lenny Rodrigues, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

#Fantasy Suggestion 2: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Sajad Parray, Joao Victor, Mohammed Rafi, Isak Ralte, Roy Krishna.