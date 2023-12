Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 Match

Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC in a match in the Indian Super League at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Thursday.

Both teams are ranked at the bottom half of the league table and are adjacent to each other in the standings.

While the home team are perched right at the bottom with four points to their name, Jamshedpur have done marginally better by being ranked 11th with six points inside their kitty.

If Hyderabad manage to get their first win of the season here, they will go above their opponents in the league table and move out of the bottom spot for the first time this season.

Jamshedpur, coached by Scott Cooper, are known to be a physical side that like to play possession-based football, and it will be interesting to see how they go about Hyderabad's waiting game.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sajad Hussain, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammad Rafi.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo.

Forwards: Jonathan Moya, Makan Chothe, Aaren D'Silva.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Petar Slislkovic, Steve Ambri, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Sanan Mohammed, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted lineups

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK); Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary; Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Petteri Pennanen; Joe Knowles, Mohammad Yasir; Jonathan Moya

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Muhammed Uvais, Elsinho, Pratik Chaudhari, Imran Khan; Komal Thatal, Alen Stevanovic, Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa, Len Doungel, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24

Date: December 21, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Stadium (Maidaan), Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Gurmeet Singh; Muhammed Uvais, Chinglensana Singh, Elsinho, Nikhil Poojary; Sahil Tavora, Alen Stevanovic; Jeremy Manzorro, Joe Knowles, Mohammed Yasir; Daniel Chukwu.

Captain: Daniel Chukwu | Vice-captain: Joe Knowles.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Rehenesh TP; Imran Khan, Chinglensana Singh, Elsinho, Nikhil Poojary; Joao Victor, Alen Stevanovic; Jeremy Manzorro, Mohammad Yasir, Rei Tachikawa; Jonathan Moya.

Captain: Jonathan Moya. Vice-captain: Nikhil Poojary.