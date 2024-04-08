Inter Kashi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Monday, April 8, Inter Kashi FC take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in the I-League 2023-24 at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Inter Kashi FC are coming off a tie against Mohammedan SC (1-1). After S. Mandi of Mohammedan scored the first goal in the eighth minute, Mario Barco of Kashi netted the equaliser in the 82nd minute.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC are also coming off a 1-1 draw in their previous outing, with NEROCA FC. W. Meitei scored the first goal from the spot, while Sreenidi top scprer David Muñoz levelled the game with a penalty as well.

Sreenidi Deccan are second in the points table with 13 wins and four losses in 22 games. Meanwhile, Inter Kashi are fourth with 11 wins and five losses in 23 games.

Inter Kashi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Match Details

Match: Inter Kashi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

Date and Time: April 8; 07:00 p.m. IST

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal

Inter Kashi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Head-to-Head

Inter Kashi FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC have met only once in the India I-league 2023/24. Sreenidi won 4-1, with Rosenberg Gabriel, Pawan Kumar, Lalnuntluanga B and R Lalbiakliana scoring.

Matches Played: 1

Inter Kashi FC Won: 0

Sreenidi Deccan FC Won: 1

Draw: -

Inter Kashi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Probable XIs

Inter Kashi FC

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandip Mandi, Kojam Beyong, Deepak Devrani, Jordan Lamela Garrido, Julen Perez Del Pino, Sumeet Passi, Mohammed Asif Khan, Mario Barco Vilar, Edmund Lalrindika, Gianni dos Santos

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Ubaid Chono Kadavath (GK), Pawan Kumar, Eli Sabia Filho, Abhishek Ambekar, Jagdeep Singh, Faysal Shayesteh, Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan, Rosenberg Gabriel, Lalromawia Lalromawia, Rilwan Hassan, David Castañeda Muñoz

Inter Kashi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Match Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan FC beat Inter Kashi FC 4-1 in their previous meeting.

Inter Kashi are unbeaten in 10 games, winning six, while Sreenidi Deccan FC have won three of five games. Considering Kashi’s recent form, they are likely to avenge their setback against Deccan and grab their first win.

Prediction: Inter Kashi is expected to win

Inter Kashi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel

