Inter Kashi vs Rajasthan United: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Inter Kashi will take on Rajasthan United in a crucial I-League fixture at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

Both teams will want to get a positive result at the end of the evening, but it will not be as easy as it is made out to be at the outset.

Inter Kashi will have an advantage over Rajasthan United as they are placed much higher than their opponents in the league table. While Kashi are sixth with 26 points to their name, Rajasthan, for their part, are 10th, just one spot away from falling into the drop zone.

With Namdhari FC doing well, Rajasthan may well end up being in the relegation zone if they don't pull their socks up.

Inter Kashi vs Rajasthan United: Match details

Match details: Inter Kashi vs Rajasthan United, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani, West Bengal.

Kickoff time: 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time on 2 March 2024, Saturday.

Inter Kashi vs Rajasthan United: Predicted lineups

Inter Kashi: Arindam Bhattacharya, Kojam Beyong, Sandip Mandi, Peter Hartley, Bijoy Varghese, Gyamar Nikum, Edmund Lalrindika, Julen Perez del Pino, Jordan Lamela Garrido, Sumeet Passi, and Vikash Singh Phijam.

Rajasthan United FC: Sachin Jha; Suraj Negi, Nongkhlaw, Amritpal Singh, Mohit Singh; Lunkim Khongsai, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Dario, Yash Tripathi; Richardson Denzell.

Inter Kashi vs Rajasthan United: Prediction

Inter Kashi appear to be the downright favorites to win the game, and we expect them to do so quite comfortably in the end.

With their strikers known to play well off the ball and shield it as well as bring others into play, Inter Kashi will have a massive advantage over their opponents.

Rajasthan United are struggling at the moment, and will not be able to harbor any hopes of winning the game.

Predicted score: Inter Kashi 3-0 Rajasthan United.