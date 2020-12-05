ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters prediction, preview, team news and more

Two winless clubs take on each other in the second match of Sunday at the Indian Super League (ISL). Both FC Goa and Kerala Blasters will look to increase their points tally from a dismal total of just two.

After sacking coach Sergio Lobera and bidding goodbye to some of their key players, FC Goa rebuilt their team. They appointed Juan Ferrando as the coach. The foreign contingent is new with the exception of captain Edu Bedia.

The Gaurs put up an impressive show in the first match against Bengaluru FC where they came back from 2-0 down to steal a point. However, the team failed to click in the next two matches as they went down against Mumbai City FC and drew against Northeast United. Still, the team looks promising and fans can expect a positive result against Kerala Blasters.

Just like their counterparts, Kerala Blasters are still searching for that first win. But unlike them, their performance has been forgettable in all the matches.

The Blasters started their campaign with a loss against ATK Mohun Bagan. They then bottled a two-goal lead against Northeast United. The Blasters could have lost against Chennaiyin FC too, had Albino Gomes not saved the penalty.

The attacking third has been a territory of concern for the Blasters as they have the lowest chance creation out of all teams this season. A lot needs to be changed by Kibu Vicuna and some key players need to step up. An early fix is required or the club will have the same fate as the past few seasons.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters head-to-head

After meeting twice a year for six seasons now, it is safe to say that FC Goa have been a tough team to face for the Men in Yellow. The sides have played each other 12 times, and FC Goa have won a total of 8 matches. The Blasters have won just 3, while points were shared once.

Their most recent face-off in January 2020 ended 3-2 in FC Goa's favour. The Gaurs will prefer keeping it the same way on Sunday.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters team news

FC Goa

Albert Noguera was earlier handed a one-match ban by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee. He was seen pushing Northeast United FC gaffer Gerard Nus while collecting the ball for a throw-in. Noguera's suspension was overturned after the committee was convinced that the matter was taken out of proportion. This comes as good news for FC Goa who will have all the players available for selection.

FC Goa will have all the players available for selection (Courtesy- ISL)

Kerala Blasters

Captain Sergio Cidoncha has been ruled out of the league stage of this season's ISL at least. He suffered a serious injury against Chennaiyin FC and a search for his replacement is underway. In other news, Arjun Jayaraj has mutually parted ways with the club in his quest of proper game-time.

Our Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys, provides an update on our captain ⤵️#YennumYellow — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 2, 2020

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters predicted XIs

FC Goa predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Nongdomba Naorem, Gary Hooper

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters prediction

It seems FC Goa will be victorious over Kerala Blasters as they have shown glimpses of their best performance this season. The Blasters are yet to find that spark, and their winless run could get extended further.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 Kerala Blasters