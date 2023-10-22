ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC Head-to-head and numbers you need to know

Former ISL shield-winners Jamshedpur FC are all set to host Punjab FC on Sunday in an intriguing battle in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season in Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC, under the guidance of experienced coach Scott Cooper, have shown signs of improvement this season. After a disappointing previous campaign, they have adopted a more defensive approach, resorting to counter-attacks and finding momentum in the final thirds effectively.

With four points from their first three games and just one goal conceded, their rebuilt squad looks well-organized.

In contrast, Punjab FC find themselves in a challenging position, currently placed second last in the league table with just a solitary point. Despite showcasing flashes of promise and attacking brilliance, they have struggled to find consistency, especially in the attacking third.

This encounter holds significant importance for both teams' campaigns. The Red Miners will look to maintain their solidity and capitalize on their home advantage, while Punjab FC aims to improve their attacking prowess and seize any opportunities that come their way.

Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head and numbers you need to know

Punjab FC, newly promoted to the ISL this season, will face Jamshedpur FC for the first time in the league. This match marks the inaugural contest between the two sides in the ISL.

Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC: Key Players and stats to look out for

1) TP Rehenesh

Jamshedpur's custodian TP Rehenesh has showcased exceptional form this season. With two clean sheets and an impressive 91 percent save percentage, Rehenesh has been a solid presence for his team.

Notably, he made six remarkable saves against Hyderabad FC, highlighting his agility and shot-stopping abilities.

2) Melroy Melwin Assisi

Indian defender Melroy Melwin Assisi displayed a solid form against NorthEast United FC, securing the equalizer for his team. He also recorded 11 clearances and three interceptions.

His well-rounded performance makes him a crucial asset for Punjab FC, both in defence and attack.

3) Elsinho

Being a key defender for the Red Miners, Brazilian Elsinho has been pivotal in thwarting opposition attacks. His contributions include 11 clearances, two tackles, and a crucial interception against East Bengal FC, showcasing his effectiveness in disrupting the opponent's play.

In the match against Kerala Blasters FC, Elsinho managed two interceptions and a tackle, highlighting his consistent defensive efforts. His notable performance against Hyderabad FC, where he helped his team maintain a clean sheet, underscores his reliability in the backline.