ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head and numbers you need to know 

In a high-stakes showdown, Chennaiyin FC are gearing up to face NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on September 29. Both sides are vying for their first victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

For Chennaiyin FC, this match presents an opportunity to bounce back after a lackluster performance against Odisha FC in the previous fixture. The Marina Machans endured three disappointing seasons, but this time, they exude confidence with Owen Coyle's return to the helm of the club.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC, led by tactician Juan Pedro Benali, are seeking redemption after a dismal showing in the previous ISL season where they finished in the last place. However, their recent performances in the Super Cup and Durand Cup indicate a stronger and more cohesive side.

In the opening fixture against Mumbai City, they displayed significant improvement. Young talents like Parthib Gogoi have shown glimpses of promise, adding depth and enthusiasm to the team.

Both teams are hungry for success, and this match not only marks a fresh start but also sets the tone for their respective campaigns in the league.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head:

In their 18 previous meetings, Chennaiyin have claimed victory seven times, while NorthEast United FC have secured six wins. The remaining five matches ended in draws. Notably, their last face-off in Chennai (February 2023) saw Chennaiyin FC emerging victorious in a nail-biting contest, clinching the match 4-3. This history of close encounters adds an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming clash in Guwahati.

Total Matches: 18

NorthEast United FC: 6

Chennaiyin FC: 7

Draws: 5

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Key players and stats to look out for

Rafael Crivellaro: Seasoned Brazilian midfielder Crivellaro brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the team. He has scored eight goals and assisted seven times in the ISL.

Known for his precise passing, launching creative attacks, and ability to dictate the tempo of the game, Crivellaro is the lynchpin of Chennaiyin's midfield. His partnership with Farukh Choudhary and Connor Shields could prove to be the key to unlocking NorthEast United FC's defense.

Parthib Gogoi: On the flip side, Parthib Gogoi, the young and dynamic forward for NorthEast United FC, has already made a significant impact this season. His ability to find spaces, exploit defensive vulnerabilities, and strike with precision was evident in his goal against Mumbai City FC. Gogoi's agility and sharp decision-making in crucial moments make him a player to watch out for.