Jamshedpur FC are all set to welcome Indian Super League leaders Mumbai City FC to the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday, January 27. The Red Miners have a mountain to climb as the Islanders are unbeaten in the league and appear unstoppable at the moment.

Jamshedpur started the season poorly, but have shown improvement in recent games. The addition of Rafael Crivellaro and Pronay Halder, combined with Ritwik Das finding his form, has helped their cause.

Nevertheless, with just nine points to their name after 15 matches, the Men of Steel’s playoff hopes seem distant at the moment.

They were defeated by Bengaluru FC by a comprehensive 3-0 scoreline in their previous outing. However, the scoreboard did not entirely indicate the quality of their performance.

Aidy Boothroyd’s men created several chances, taking 25 shots in total, but couldn't convert any of them. The Blues, meanwhile, were clinical in front of goal and took their chances with aplomb.

Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, are in a league of their own, having won their last 10 games. With 39 points from 15 games, they have qualified for the playoffs, but the Islanders’ eye will be on the shield as they strive to bring the trophy back to Mumbai.

Bottom-of-the-table NorthEast United were their latest victims. The Highlanders were thumped 4-0, courtesy of a first-half blitz at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Mumbai City will hope to keep their momentum going, and victory could steer them seven points clear of second-placed Hyderabad FC.

Jamshedpur, however, were able to hold on to a point when these sides last met and even went close to winning the game.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 27, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7:30 pm IST on January 27.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Red Miners and the Islanders can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on January 27th.

