Javi Siverio - A smart signing to start of new era at East Bengal FC

East Bengal FC's campaigns since joining the Indian Super League (ISL) can be chambered into three phases - muted positivity in the pre-season, then the setting in of the grim reality, and finally the realization of the unending exasperation.

Still every year there's renewed hope and the build-up to the 2023-24 season is no different. Or maybe it's a little different - there's some reasonable substance to the anticipation.

Since acquiring the services of Carles Cuadrat as their new boss in April, the Red and Gold Brigade have moved briskly in the transfer market. They have already confirmed the signings of Nandhakumar Sekar and Borja Herrara.

If reports are to be believed, the likes of Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Saul Crespo, Nishu Kumar, and Harmanjot Singh Khabra have already given approval of signature to the East Bengal camp.

Among all these names is also a peculiar signing in Javier Siverio - or so it may seem at face value. The 25-year-old had an underwhelming run with Hyderabad FC in the recently-concluded season.

However, below we'll discuss how the explosive forward would have multiple use cases for the Torchbearers and his signing could hint at a new dawn for the club.

Javier Siverio as a back-up for Cleiton Silva

After his exploits in the previous ISL season, scoring 12 goals from 20 appearances, Cleiton Silva was offered an extension almost immediately after the conclusion of the tournament before the appointment of Cuadrat.

Although the Spanish tactician has previously worked with the veteran forward, it remains to be seen how Cleiton fits into the new system.

Given the Brazilian isn't getting younger, there will be some doubts about his form. Javier Siverio can step up as the sole striker, if need be, given his qualities on and off the ball.

The 25-year-old has just scored five goals in 22 appearances in the last season. However, given his age, there's plenty of room for him to bloom.

Siverio is blessed with elite technical ability but also tends to be an absolute grafter whenever on the pitch. If Cleiton is unable to hit the highs of the previous season in patches, the former Hyderabad FC forward can be an able backup.

He's not as clinical as Cleiton, but that's an area Cuadrat can work on and improve over time. The former Racing Santander striker also shares a very similar heat map to the 36-year-old forward.

Javier Siverio as an impact substitute

For two straight seasons now, Javier Siverio has acted as an impact substitute for Hyderabad FC. Even during their title-winning season in 2021-22, the Spaniard made 23 appearances in the league, scoring seven goals and assisting once.

His ability to step onto the pitch whenever required and amplify the tempo of the encounter aided the Nizams in multiple instances. Carles Cuadrat can also utilize the same facets of his game to give East Bengal an extra edge.

Off the bench, Siverio can provide the fresh legs and technical ability to run at worn-out defenders and open up spaces, lead counter-attacks.

Javier Siverio alongside Cleiton Silva in a two-striker system

Carles Cuadrat isn't known to play a two-man strike force, however, the Spanish gaffer has previously implemented a frontline comprising Igor Angulo and Sunil Chhetri.

The duo switched positions expertly and had the ability to play off each other. There's nothing to say Javier Siverio and Cleiton Silva can't replicate or better the Bengaluru duo.

Cleiton Silva has already shown that he can thrive as a target man in a two-striker formation at the club in the previous season, alongside Jake Jervis. Meanwhile, Siverio has played the role multiple times, sometimes complementing the veteran Bart Obgeche, or sometimes alongside Joel Chianese.

Although both forwards like dropping deep to help in the build-up, the Spaniard might be more suited to that role given his quick feet and ability to drop between the lines.

The Brazilian marksman is an absolute mercenary in front of the goal and hence, it might help East Bengal's cause a lot more if he meanders inside the opposition box. The duo is also a threat on headers, which would allow their explosive wingers to drill in goal-mouth crosses.

Hence, given all the shoes that might eventually fit Javier Siverio over the season, it's difficult to not credit Carles Cuadrat and the East Bengal management for a signing that seems like a sharp business, at least on paper.

