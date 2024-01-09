Kerala Blasters announce squad for 2024 Indian Super Cup

Kerala Blasters FC have announced their 26-member squad for the ongoing 2024 Indian Super Cup

Kerala Blasters FC have announced their 26-member squad for the ongoing 2024 Indian Super Cup which kicked off on Monday (January 8, 2024) with a qualification match between Inter Kashi FC and Rajasthan United FC. The former won the game by a huge margin of 5-0.

One significant change in the Blasters squad is that Jeakson Singh, who last appeared in a Yellow jersey way back in October in his side's 2-1 loss against Mumbai City FC, has made a comeback, much to the delight of the fans.

But no replacement has been named for the injured Uruguyan midfielder Adrian Luna, who is ruled out of the rest of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery for the treatment of a chondral knee injury.

Although Pritam Kotal, Rahul KP and Ishan Pandita have been selected in India's 2023 AFC Asian Cup squad, all three have made it to the Blasters' team as well . The three-time ISL runners-up have been drawn in Group B, where they will be facing Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC.

Full squad: Sachin Suresh, Karanjit Singh, Mohammed Arbaz, Lara Sharma, Marko Leskovic, Milos Drincic, Pritam Kotal, Hormipam Ruivah, Naocha Singh, Sandeep Singh, Prabir Das, Jeakson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Yoihenba Meitei, Danish Farooq, Mohammed Aimen, Mohammed Azhar, Bryce Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Nihal Sudeesh, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Bidyashagar Singh

Kerala Blasters have struggled in the Super Cup

Ivan Vukamanovic's men will be looking to prove themselves at this year's Indian Super Cup, having struggled in all three editions of the tournament so far. A Round-of-16 exit after a 3-2 defeat against NEROCA FC in 2018 was followed by a shocking qualification-round exit in the following year after a 2-0 loss to the Indian Arrows.

In 2023, they failed to qualify for the knockouts after finishing third in Group A with four points and a zero-goal difference behind eventual runners-up Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan.

Kerala Blasters, who are currently placed at the top of the 2023-24 ISL table with 26 points from 12 matches, will be looking to continue their winning momentum and get the year off to a flyer by winning this elusive silverware. They will then get back to business in the ISL which will resume after a break.