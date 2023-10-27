Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash

Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with Super Cup 2023 winners Odisha FC in a highly anticipated ISL 2023-24 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday, October 27. Both teams enter the match with a mix of results, setting the stage for an intriguing battle on the field.

Odisha FC had a mixed run in their recent games, with a win against Chennaiyin FC, a draw against Mumbai City FC, and a narrow loss to Goa. They enter this match with confidence after a solid 6-1 victory over Maziya in the ongoing AFC Cup.

Head Coach Lobera will look to maintain the team's momentum and use their strengths against Kerala Blasters.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters started the season decently, securing two wins, one draw, and a loss against Mumbai City FC in their last game. The return of head coach Ivan Vukomanovic from a 10-game suspension is a significant boost for the team.

Expand Tweet

The Blasters have thrived on the passionate support of their fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and they will aim to harness this energy to bounce back from their setback and claim a victory on home turf.

ISL 2023-24 Match Details: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

Match: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Match 24

Date & Time: Friday, October 27, 2023, 8pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The match between Kerala Blasters and Odisha will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8pm IST on October 27.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Live streaming details

The match between Kerala Blasters and Odisha can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8pm IST on October 27.