MCFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 19th, 2023

ISL 2022-23 Shield winners Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will lock horns with fellow ISL side Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the last Matchday of the Super Cup 2023 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Wednesday, April 19.

The Super Cup 2023 awaits its fourth semi-finalist after Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, and Jamshedpur FC booked their berths for the next round.

As things stand, three teams from Group D stand a chance of making it to the next stage. For Chennaiyin FC, the team is currently at the top of the table and a win will see them go through. The team will have a chance to qualify even if they pick up a draw, but that will require the Churchill Brothers to either beat or draw NorthEast United.

For Mumbai City FC, the equation is simple - beating Chennaiyin FC and hoping that the Churchill Brothers are able to hold out NorthEast United.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Group D (MCFC vs CFC)

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 19, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri

MCFC vs CFC predicted starting XIs

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Hardik Bhatt. Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh D, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Apuia.

Chennayin FC: Samik Mitra, Edwin Sydney, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, Narayan Das, Kwame Karikari

MCFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Phurba Lachenpa, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Rahul Bheke, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Apuia, Rahim Ali, Vinit Rai

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte | Vice-Captain: Aakash Sangwan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Samik Mitra, Edwin Sydney, Fallou Diagne, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh D, Vikram Pratap Singh, Rowllin Borges, Kwame Karikari, Moahmed Rafique, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali

Captain: Rahim Ali | Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

