Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United: Preview, predicted lineups, and more for I-League 2023-24 clash

Mohammedan SC will take on Rajasthan United at the Naihati Stadium in Naihati, West Bengal, in an I-League fixture on Tuesday, February 13.

The home team, who have taken the momentous decision to play this game behind closed doors owing to reports of violence from their supporters in their previous home fixture against Real Kashmir, will be a real force to be reckoned with today.

Rajasthan United, meanwhile, have not been in the best of form this season, and it will be interesting to see how they compete against the hosts.

Mohammedan, for their part, are the leaders of the league table at the time of writing whereas Rajasthan are ninth.

While the Black Panthers have 28 points to their name, Rajasthan have a mere 15.

Despite having won their previous game against Real Kashmir by a 1-0 scoreline, Rajasthan will not feel that they can come up trumps against such a well-oiled Mohammedan machine.

Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United: Match details

Match: Mohammedans SC vs Rajasthan United, I-League 2023-24

Venue: Naihati Stadium, Naihati, West Bengal

Timings: 7 PM IST on 13 February 2024, Tuesday.

Broadcast/ Streaming: Eurosport India, Indian Football YouTube and FanCode.

Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United: Probable lineups

Mohammedan SC: Padam Chettri; Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Irshad, Zodingliana Ralte; Bikash Singh, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Mirjalol Kasimov; Yevgeni Kozlov, Lalremsanga Fanai, David Lalhlansanga.

Rajasthan United FC: Sachin Jha; Suraj Negi, Nongkhlaw, Amritpal Singh, Mohit Singh; Lunkim Khongsai, Ragav Gupta, William Pauliankhum, Dario, Yash Tripathi; Richardson Denzell.

Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United: Prediction for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Mohammedan SC appear to be the downright favorites to win against Rajasthan United.

The league leaders are much stronger than their opponents and although they have not been victorious in the last two matches, they should be able to win this game by a rather convincing scoreline.

Rajasthan, however, are no minnows and should be able to put up a decent fight against the hosts.

Predicted score: Mohammedan SC 2-1 Rajasthan United.