Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: MCFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - March 7, 2023

Mumbai City FC take on Bengaluru FC in the first leg of semifinal 1 of the Hero Indian Super League 22-23 on Tuesday (March 7) at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Islanders won the League Shield and finished top of the points table at the end of the group stage, finishing four points clear of Hyderabad FC in second. While they did suffer defeats in their last two league games, that was more due to resting key players than anything.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's passage through to the semifinals was anything but straightforward, with a controversial 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in the first knockout game. However, one can't say that Bengaluru didn't deserve a place in the semifinals after they turned their season around remarkably post the new year.

It's now nine straight wins for Simon Grayson's side, and they'll hope they can use that momentum to beat a powerful Mumbai outfit.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat-Singh

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammed Asif

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Sanjeev Stallin, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Apuia, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Bruno Ramires, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC

Date: March 7, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite the excellent form of Bengaluru, a full-strength Mumbai City side haven't lost this season, so it will be tough for Bengaluru to win this one. It's certainly advantage MCFC in this game, and my Dream11 suggestions indicate the same.

Mehtab Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Javi Hernandez, Greg Stewart and Jorge Diaz are the players I feel are must-haves in today's game. Greg Stewart, Chhangte, Bipin Singh and Javi Hernandez would be my preferred captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Javi Hernandez, Greg Stewart, Roy Krishna, Jorge Diaz

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte Vice-captain: Javi Hernandez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Greg Stewart, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Jorge Diaz

Captain: Greg Stewart Vice-captain: Bipin Singh

