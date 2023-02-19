Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC: MCFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 19, 2023

Mumbai City FC take on East Bengal FC in the final game of Matchweek 21 of the Hero Indian Super League on Sunday (February 19) at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Islanders would be might disappointed after their 2-1 defeat against Bengaluru FC. They were heading toward an unprecedented unbeaten run in the league, but Simon Grayson's side got the better of the League Shield winners.

Nevertheless, Mumbai will want to end the group stage on a high in front of their home fans and have serious momentum ahead of the playoffs. Meanwhile, East Bengal lost 2-0 to Chennaiyin FC in their last game and will want to end their season with a couple of solid performances.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat-Singh

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammed Asif

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Apuia, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohammad Rakip, Jerry Lalrinzuala, VP Suhair, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jake Jarvis, Cleiton Silva

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC

Date: February 19, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Given the home support and superior technical quality of Mumbai City, this will likely be a one-sided fixture. I'm going with seven MCFC players to only four from EBFC in both my suggestions.

Mehtab Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Diaz, Cleiton Silva and Naorem Mahesh Singh are the players I feel are the must-haves for this game. Cleiton Silva, Jorge Diaz, and Chhangte would be my preferred captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rostyn Griffiths, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jake Jervis, Cleiton Silva, Jorge Diaz

Captain: Jorge Diaz Vice-captain: Bipin Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Alberto Noguera, Cleiton Silva, Jorge Diaz

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva

Poll : 0 votes