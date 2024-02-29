Namdhari FC vs Gokulam Kerala: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

A fine clash will take place at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana, when Namdhari FC host Gokulam Kerala in the I-League 2023-24 on Thursday.

At the time of writing, Namdhari are ranked in the 11th in the league table with 12 points to their name, whereas Gokulam are third with 32 points.

While Namdhari FC are likely to get relegated at the end of the season, Gokulam Kerala are in the fray of winning the league and getting promoted to the Indian Super League (ISL) next season.

However, for that to happen, Gokulam will have to outperform the likes of Sreenidi Deccan and Mohammedan SC, who take on each other in a top-of-the-table clash later in the day.

Namdhari FC vs Gokulam Kerala: Match details

Match details: Namdhari FC vs Gokulam Kerala, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Sri Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana.

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM IST on February 29 2024, Thursday.

Namdhari FC vs Gokulam Kerala: Predicted lineups

Namdhari FC: Tenzin Samdup, Harmanjot Singh, Saurabh Bhanwala, Sukhandeep Singh, Manbir Singh, Palwinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Stephen Abeiku Acquah, Jaskaranpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Imanol Arana Sadaba.

Gokulam Kerala FC: Avilash Paul, Nidhin Krishna, Abdul Hakku, Bouba Aminou, Muhammed Saheef, Rishad Pazhaya, Abijith, Nikola Stojanovic, Sreekuttan VS, Afzar Noorani, Alex Sanchez.

Namdhari FC vs Gokulam Kerala: Prediction and score

Gokulam Kerala are the downright favorites to win the game, and we at Sportskeeda, expect them to do so quite comfortably.

This is notwithstanding the fact that the two sides played out a 2-2 draw when they met earlier this season in the reverse fixture in Kozhikode.

This time, however, Gokulam Kerala are in good form, and will be able to coast to a comfortable victory over their opponents.

Predicted score: Namdhari FC 0-2 Gokulam Kerala.