Namdhari FC vs NEROCA FC: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Namdhari FC host NEROCA FC in a match in the I-League at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday (February 14). These two teams are ranked adjacent to each other in the league table at the moment, which means this will be a very exciting clash.

NEROCA, who have been unable to play at home in Imphal owing to strife in the state of Manipur, will hope that they can put those disappointments behind them and focus afresh on this game.

It will not be easy for Namdhari to upturn NEROCA in this game despite how poorly the latter have fared in the recent past. When these two teams last met, earlier this season in the reverse fixture, NEROCA beat Namdhari by a 2-1 scoreline.

Namdhari FC vs NEROCA: Match details

Match: Namdhari FC vs NEROCA, I-League 2023-24

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana, Punjab

Timings: 2 PM IST, 14 February 2024

Broadcast/ Streaming: Eurosport, Indian Football YouTube and FanCode

Namdhari FC vs NEROCA: Predicted lineups

Namdhari FC: Tenzin Samdup, Harmanjot Singh, Saurabh Bhanwala, Sukhandeep Singh, Manbir Singh, Palwinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Stephen Abeiku Acquah, Jaskaranpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Imanol Arana Sadaba.

NEROCA: Santosh Singh Irengbam, Monoranjan Singh, Waikhom Rohit Singh Meitei, Surajit Seal, Balwinder Singh, Tangva Ragui, Sushil Meitei, Sajal Bag, Tarak Hembram, Ansumana Kromah, Lourembam David Singh.

Namdhari FC vs NEROCA: Prediction

Although both these teams are separated by just two points in the league table, Namdhari might have a slight edge over their opponents given that they are playing in home conditions.

NEROCA may feel that they have to play out of their skins to beat Namdhari in this game, although it should not be too difficult for them given how nicely they have linked up with the ball at their feet.

This is an interesting clash indeed, with both teams capable of ending up as the winning side.

Prediction: Namdhari 1-1 NEROCA