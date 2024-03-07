NEROCA vs Churchill Brothers: Match details, preview, streaming details, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Stragglers NEROCA host Churchill Brothers at the SSA Polo Grounds in Shillong in a match in the I-League on 8 March, Friday. Both these teams know that this will not be an easy game to play, given that the conditions are alien to both.

NEROCA, despite being the home team, are playing this game in Shillong and not Imphal owing to the disturbance that their home state of Manipur is going through.

Churchill are going through a late resurgence of sorts, and it will be interesting to see how they perform in this match. NEROCA have generally been pitiable this season, and beating them should not be too challenging for Churchill.

While the home team were beaten 1-3 by Inter Kashi in their previous game, Churchill won 2-1 against Shillong Lajong at home in the last game that they played before this.

If they manage to win this game, Churchill will have won three games in a row, which will help propel them towards the upper half of the I-League table.

NEROCA vs Churchill Brothers: Match details

Match details: NEROCA vs Churchill Brothers, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: SSA Polo Grounds, Shillong, Meghalaya.

Kickoff timing: 4:30 PM on 8 March 2024, Friday.

Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel.

Churchill Brothers won their last game against Shillong Lajong. [AIFF]

NEROCA vs Churchill Brothers: Predicted lineups

NEROCA: Santosh Singh Irengbam, Monoranjan Singh, Waikhom Rohit Singh Meitei, Surajit Seal, Balwinder Singh, Tangva Ragui, Sushil Meitei, Sajal Bag, Tarak Hembram, Ansumana Kromah, Lourembam David Singh.

Churchill Brothers: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Lalremruata Ralte, Nishchal Chandan, Emiliano Callegari Torre, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Rahul Raju, Meysam Shahmakvandzadeh, Stendly Fernandes, Anil Rama Gaonkar, Ogana Louis, Faisal Ali.

NEROCA vs Churchill Brothers: Predicted scoreline

Churchill Brothers appear to be the downright favourites to win this game. They are enjoying a second wind of sorts of late and this might propel them towards victory in this game as well.

NEROCA do not have the wherewithal to withstand the relentless pressure that they will be put under by Churchill across all ninety minutes in this game.

Predicted score: NEROCA 0-2 Churchill Brothers.