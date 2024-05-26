7 Mumbai City FC players set to depart upon the expiry of their contracts on May 31, 2024 

As many as seven Mumbai City FC players are set to depart upon the expiry of their contracts on May 31, 2024, it was officially confirmed on Saturday, May 25. Jakub Vojtus, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Rowllin Borges, Bhaskar Roy, Tondomba Singh, and Naocha Singh are those who will be leaving Mumbai City.

Despite missing out on the opportunity to successfully defend their ISL Shield title, Petr Kratky's men went on to clinch the 2023-24 ISL Cup Trophy by defeating the Shield Winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Expressing gratitude to the departing players for their valuable contributions, the club released an official statement which read:

"We confirm the departure of seven players as their contracts conclude at the end of this month. Furthermore, we express our gratitude to these players for their valuable contributions and wish them all the best for their future."

Several young as well as experienced stars are on their way out from Mumbai City FC

While the 30-year-old Slovakian forward Jakub Vojtus was roped in on a short-term contract to replace the injured Iker Guarrotxena in March this year, young Indian left winger Gurkirat joined the Islanders in September 2021.

Also exiting is goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz who has represented the club in 28 matches across three seasons. Meanwhile, the immensely experienced Rowllin Borges played for FC Goa on loan from Mumbai City FC in the 2023-24 season. Having joined Mumbai in June 2019, Rowllin made 59 appearances for them, scoring four goals and registering five assists.

Defensive midfielder Tondomba Singh, meanwhile, was on loan at Delhi FC for the 2023-24 season. On the other hand, despite joining the club in July 2022, goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy unfortunately did not get an opportunity to don Mumbai's jersey throughout his two-year stint with the Islanders.

Left-back Naocha Singh, who was playing for Kerala Blasters FC on loan in the recently concluded season, will be joining the Men in Yellow on a permanent deal from June 2024.