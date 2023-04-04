“A no brainer” - Fans feel Lionel Messi’s PSG move has been more disappointing than Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United return

Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United took place in the same transfer window. As Messi inches closer to leaving the French club this summer, fans feel the Argentine's move was more disappointing than the Portuguese's.

Ronaldo had a productive first season at United, scoring 24 goals in 38 matches. However, after Erik ten Hag took charge, the Portuguese forward was reduced to being a bit-part player.

Ronaldo eventually gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, criticizing the club's facilities and manager Ten Hag. This resulted in the player's contract being terminated and his exit from the Manchester-based club.

Messi, meanwhile, joined the Parisians in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Lliga's wage cap rules. He has since scored 29 goals and has provided 32 assists in 67 matches for the French club.

Messi's contract will run out in the summer and it looks unlikely that he will sign an extension. The Argentine has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and the MLS, as well as a return to Barcelona.

Fans are now claiming that despite his tumultuous exit from the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United stint was better than Lionel Messi's stay at PSG.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for PSG superstar Lionel Messi with the player being in line for Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 shirt

A recent report from El Nacional suggested that Manchester United are interested in signing PSG forward Lionel Messi.

The report also claimed that the Red Devils are planning on handing Messi Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary number seven shirt at Old Trafford.

Whether the Red Devils can pull off a sensational move for Messi remains to be seen. They could become the first club that Messi and Ronaldo have both played for.

