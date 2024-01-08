"Asian Cup is probably the closest we can get to a World Cup atmosphere" - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Indian Men's Football Team goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who is well aware of the challenges that lie ahead in the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup has expressed about what it takes to face higher-ranked teams in the continental championship.

Speaking to the AIFF's official website, the 31-year-old who has so far represented the nation in 66 matches, said:

"It’s not an easy group to be in, but it’s where we should be. It’s only when you face the challenges and discomforts that you know where you stand. As a nation and a team, this is the best place to be. Australia are a World Cup side, and Uzbekistan and Syria have also done quite well."

"But we should not think too low of ourselves. We’re also here on merit, and we will do our best to make the most of it. It is a special tournament, probably the closest we can get to a World Cup atmosphere. We just need to enjoy, be happy and confident, and make sure that we perform."

One of the best goalkeepers the country has ever produced, Gurpreet was drafted into the 23-member Indian squad for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar as a lanky 18-year-old youngster. Although he warmed the bench throughout that tournament, the current Bengaluru FC star made his Team India debut two months later in March 2011 against Turkmenistan.

"Over the years, we have developed a lot, and the players are now hungrier than ever" - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

13 years later, Sandhu is once again back in Qatar, but this time as one of the vital cogs in this Indian line-up. Reminiscing his 2011 AFC Asian Cup memories, Gurpreet expressed:

"It’s an honour and a privilege to look back at those times and think that I’m now a part of three AFC Asian Cups. It’s been a massive transition, and a lot of players were on the verge of ending their careers back in 2011, and we had so many new guys come in."

"I would say that we are still a majorly experienced side right now. Over the years, we have developed a lot, and the players are now hungrier than ever before and are educated in a professional environment in terms of football knowledge."

Talking about former Indian goalkeeper Subrata Paul and his unforgettable performance in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup, an excited Gurpreet further added:

"It was a dream to watch Subrata bhai fly around in goal, not letting Tim Cahill score that night. Tim was known for his headers, and Subrata bhai was brilliant, the way he just cancelled out those aerial balls, both crosses and shots. I wanted to be that, to do what he was doing, just living that moment he was playing. That’s what created the legend of the No. 1 spot in the national team."

Opening up about how fellow Team India goalkeeper Amrinder Singh pushes him further to give his best for the number one keeper spot, the former Stabæk FC player said:

"I know the value of my spot. For a long time, I was on the sidelines and tried to grab it whenever possible, so I don’t like to share my spot,” he said. “But when you play in a national team, there is a bigger responsibility. I think Amrinder and I have done well as a team."

"We’ve pushed each other, and I don’t think I would have grown as much had it not been for him. I’m sure he can vouch the same for me. We just try to keep going like this till we can as players and enjoy this responsibility."

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's vast experience will be pivotal for India when they face the likes of Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B fixtures. Indian fans will be hoping that the towering 6 ft 6-inch custodian continues to shine at one of the biggest stages of all over the next few days for Igor Stimac's men to have a memorable campaign.