Bengaluru FC announces squad for the 2024 Indian Super Cup

Bengaluru FC have announced their squad for the ongoing 2024 Indian Super Cup, which is being held in Bhubaneswar. The winners of the inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held back in 2018, have been drawn into Group D alongside FC Goa, Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC.

Gerard Zaragoza's men will begin their campaign on Friday (January 12) against defending champions and home team Odisha FC before taking on FC Goa five days later.

Their group stage challenge ends on January 22 when they face Inter Kashi FC. The latter qualified for the main tournament after securing a convincing 5-0 victory against Rajasthan United FC in their Qualifier match.

Here is the Bengaluru FC squad that will compete in the 2024 Indian Super Cup:

Bengaluru FC will be looking to become the first team to clinch the Indian Super Cup title twice

Bengaluru FC, who were defending the title, crashed out of the Indian Super Cup in the quarterfinals having lost 2-1 against Chennai City FC in 2019.

They came close to winning the title yet again last year, which would have made them the first team to clinch the Indian Super Cup title twice. Unfortunately, they lost 2-1 in the final against Odisha FC at Kozhikode.

Currently, they are at the ninth spot in the 2023-24 ISL points table with just 11 points from 12 matches in the first half of this season. The 2018-19 ISL winners will be hoping to come back stronger in the remaining ten matches and increase their chances of making it to the knockouts once the league commences after the break.

Under new head coach, Gerard Zaragoza, who rejoined the club last month having already served as Carles Cuadrat's assistant during their unforgettable title-winning 2018-19 season, Bengaluru have registered a win and a draw in the two matches they have played - against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC.