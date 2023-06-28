Bengaluru FC confirm the signing of former Mohun Bagan SG defender Slavko Damjanovic | ISL 2023-24 

Bengaluru FC have acquired the services of Montenegrin defender Slavko Damjanovic on a one-year deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Over the past few months, there have been reports linking the 30-year-old with numerous clubs. However, following the expiration of his contract with ISL Champions Mohun Bagan SG, Bengaluru FC swiftly moved in to secure his signature.

Damjanovic arrives in Bengaluru with a wealth of experience in Asia, Europe, and the Indian Super League. After his tenure in Serbia, the seasoned defender joined Chennaiyin FC for the 2021-22 season, playing under fellow Montenegrin Bozidar Bandanovic.

Overall, he made 19 appearances for the Marina Machans and was a key part of the defense. Although the club finished outside the playoff spots, Damjanovic was certainly one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season.

Following just one season with the Chennai-based team, Damjanovic made a move to the Serbian club Novi Pazar. However, midway through the last season, the defender made his way back to India, with Mohun Bagan SG signing him in January.

He played a vital part in the back end of the campaign and helped the Mariners to lift the ISL trophy. A move to Bengaluru FC suits all parties and Damjanovic shared his aspirations for the upcoming season with the BFC media. Damjanovic said after putting pen to paper on his deal:

“I’m really excited to be a part of the Bengaluru FC family. The club has had two great seasons, but have been unlucky not to win the Indian Super League title. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates, the coaching staff and supporters. The aim is to give the fans the Indian Super League title, and I hope to be part of a squad that has a successful season."

Having already secured the services of Halicaharan Narzary, the Blues will be keen to further bolster their squad with new signings in preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

“We’re certain that he will fit right into our system” – Bengaluru FC director Darren Caldeira on Slavko Damjanvovic

Damjanovic's exceptional physicality, coupled with his astute game awareness and ball-playing ability, undoubtedly brings huge value to Bengaluru FC.

Speaking highly of the defender, club director Darren Caldeira emphasized how Damjanovic's presence adds balance to the team and said:

"Slavko is a well-traveled and experienced defender who brings with him the mentality of being a winner. Being a left-footed center-back, he brings with him a balance that will add to our defensive unit, and we’re certain that he will fit right into our system. On behalf of Bengaluru FC, I’m wishing him the best for his time at the club.”

With the departures of pivotal players, particularly in the defense, such as Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, and Bruno Ramiers, Bengaluru FC have encountered significant losses. As a result, the acquisition of Damjanovic is a vital move for the Blues for them to challenge the frontrunners once again.

