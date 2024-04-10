"Bengaluru FC have to fight for their pride" - Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant coach Manuel Cascallana

Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant coach Manuel Cascallana has stated that although Bengaluru FC are out of the playoff contention they will have to fight for their pride when these sides meet each other on Thursday, April 11.

Speaking about the challenges of facing Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in their penultimate league game of the ongoing ISL season, Cascallana, who asserted that his team's commitment is to secure three points from their fixture in the Garden City, said:

"You never know. They don’t have to fight for the playoff spot, but have to fight for their pride and for their supporters to finish their season strongly. So we don’t know if they’ll be more dangerous or less dangerous. For us, it’s the same. It doesn’t matter if they have nothing to play for. Our commitment is to get the three points."

After suffering a 3-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC at home, Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Punjab FC 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in their previous game.

Dimitri Petratos' 42nd-minute strike gave the Mariners the much-needed three points to keep their 2023-24 ISL League Winners' Shield hopes alive.

Expand Tweet

"Bengaluru FC are going to be a very difficult team to face" - Manuel Cascallana

The last time the two sides met in an ISL encounter, Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious by a 1-0 margin at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in September 2023. It was Hugo Boumous who scored the game's only goal in the 67th minute.

Heaping praise on their opponents ahead of the must-win clash, Manuel Cascallana admitted that it is going to be a tough battle for them against Bengaluru FC, given the star-studded line-up of Gerard Zaragoza's men.

But he sounded optimistic about Bagan bagging a win, saying:

"They have really good players, a lot of international players like us - Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Suresh Singh, and of course Sunil Chhetri. They also have very good international players like Ryan Williams, and Javi Hernandez; Slavko Damjanovic played here last season. They’re going to be a very difficult team to face, but we have our weapons. We know how to attack and defend against them, now it’s time to play there and win the three points."

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas was sidelined for Mohun Bagan Super Giant's last two matches and is yet to fully recover from an illness. So Cascallana will once again be on the touchline when the Kolkata giants face Bengaluru FC.

About the impact of the vastly experienced Habas' absence, Cascallana added:

"Not having the leader in the squad is always a negative thing, that’s 100% sure. But we have two options, which are to compete and continue in our way or run away. We have to continue without him, he’s still a bit ill and is recovering well and fast. Hopefully, he’ll be with us soon, but the players know the plans and instructions and we’re following the exact same. He continues being the boss, all the instructions are from him and I’m only transmitting them."

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are currently second in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 42 points from 20 matches, trailing league leaders Mumbai City FC by five points.

They not only have to overcome Bengaluru FC but also defeat the Islanders in their final fixture to clinch this season's League Winners' Shield.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are out of the playoff race and are ninth with 22 points from 21 matches.